US travel ban for Irish citizens should be lifted, says Fianna Fáil TD

A Fianna Fáil backbencher has called for the lifting of the US travel ban for Irish citizens.

While Ireland is allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit here without any quarantine requirements, the US government has maintained a travel ban on citizens from Ireland and other EU countries.

James O’Connor, the Fianna Fáil Cork East TD, said ending the US travel ban would allow the resumption of more transatlantic flights and for people to...