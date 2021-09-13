US travel ban for Irish citizens should be lifted, says Fianna Fáil TD
The status quo is damaging to foreign direct investment, tourism, aviation and to people who cannot visit relatives, according to James O’Connor
A Fianna Fáil backbencher has called for the lifting of the US travel ban for Irish citizens.
While Ireland is allowing vaccinated US citizens to visit here without any quarantine requirements, the US government has maintained a travel ban on citizens from Ireland and other EU countries.
James O’Connor, the Fianna Fáil Cork East TD, said ending the US travel ban would allow the resumption of more transatlantic flights and for people to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
There was no confusion over government regulations for outdoor events, Varadkar claims
Government ‘regulations’ take precedence over ‘guidelines’ because they are ‘based in statute’, according to the Tanáiste
Analysis: Varadkar and Fine Gael need fresh ideas to show they have not gone stale in power
In an attempt to inject some relevance back into the party, Varadkar will use the think-in to make the case for an increase to welfare and pension rates at the next budget
Sinn Féin in pole position as Fine Gael pays price of Zappone debacle
Mary Lou McDonald’s party is the highest-supported for the first time ever in a Business Post/Red C poll, while the government parties are suffering for the botched handling of the Katherine Zappone appointment
Fianna Fáil stands ‘united’ as it claims to put identity crisis behind it
Fianna Fáil members appeared in a conciliatory mood after the party’s Cavan think-in where they assessed what had gone wrong in recent elections, discussed gender balance, housing, the leadership issue and their reaction to the Zappone affair