Up to 130k survivors may be eligible for mother and baby homes redress

An average payment of €5,000 to each of the remaining survivors of the homes would cost €650 million

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
Rosanna Cooney

17th January, 2021
Up to 130k survivors may be eligible for mother and baby homes redress
Government sources say that an inter-departmental group is going to be set up to find a way to devise a compensation scheme that addresses the hurt experienced by survivors of the homes

Preliminary government estimates have found that around 130,000 survivors could be eligible for the forthcoming mother and baby homes compensation scheme, in a move which could cost hundreds of millions of euro.

The Mother and Baby Homes Commission found that around there were about 56,000 unmarried mothers and about 57,000 children in the homes and county homes investigated by the commission. But it also said there were likely to be another 25,000 unmarried mothers, plus a...

