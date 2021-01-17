Up to 130k survivors may be eligible for mother and baby homes redress

Preliminary government estimates have found that around 130,000 survivors could be eligible for the forthcoming mother and baby homes compensation scheme, in a move which could cost hundreds of millions of euro.

The Mother and Baby Homes Commission found that around there were about 56,000 unmarried mothers and about 57,000 children in the homes and county homes investigated by the commission. But it also said there were likely to be another 25,000 unmarried mothers, plus a...