Tuesday July 28, 2020
Unemployed to lose payments if caught travelling abroad

Gardaí, customs officers and immigration officials are carrying out checks at airports to see if passengers are claiming the pandemic unemployment payment or jobseeker’s payment

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th July, 2020
In the past two weeks, 104 people have had their pandemic unemployment payment of up to €350 cut off because they were found to be boarding a flight abroad in breach of rules

Unemployed people who have flown abroad on holidays in defiance of public health advice are having their state payments stopped as part of a state clampdown.

Social welfare officers and Gardaí are checking the names of departing passengers at airports to see if any of them are claiming the pandemic unemployment payment or jobseeker’s payment.

Under the rules of those schemes, they are not allowed to travel abroad to reduce the risk...

