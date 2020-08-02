Sunday August 2, 2020
Unease at ‘serious damage done’ by Trump presidency leads American families to invest €1m for Irish residency

The Irish Diaspora Loan Fund is being contacted by an increasing number of potential American investors in Ireland who have misgivings about the direction of the US

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
2nd August, 2020
Joanna Murphy, Irish Diaspora Loan Fund. Picture: Paul Sherwood

Americans worried about Donald Trump’s performance as US president are believed to be behind a jump in applications for an investment fund which offers Irish residency to wealthy foreigners.

The Irish Diaspora Loan Fund (IDLF) offers investors and their families five years of residency in Ireland in exchange for a minimum €1 million investment. The fund uses the money to offer low-interest loans to Irish family-run hotels outside Dublin.

While the IDLF has...

