Uncollected prizes of €20m force Lottery rule rethink

A backlog of more than €20 million in uncollected Lotto prizes, due to Covid-19, has forced a change in National Lottery rules requiring big-money winners to present themselves at its headquarters.
Rigorous security requirements normally mean that anyone who wins a prize of more than €15,000 has to travel to the lottery’s offices on Abbey Street in Dublin 1 in order to confirm their identity in person. The travel restrictions introduced as a result of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team