Uncollected prizes of €20m force Lottery rule rethink

A backlog of more than €20 million in uncollected Lotto prizes, due to Covid-19, has forced a change in National Lottery rules requiring big-money winners to present themselves at its headquarters.

Rigorous security requirements normally mean that anyone who wins a prize of more than €15,000 has to travel to the lottery’s offices on Abbey Street in Dublin 1 in order to confirm their identity in person. The travel restrictions introduced as a result of...