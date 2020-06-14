Sunday June 14, 2020
Uncollected prizes of €20m force Lottery rule rethink

Requirements introduced due to coronavirus, forcing winners to confirm their identity in person, have meant an effective freeze on many payouts

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
14th June, 2020
The National Lottery regulator has ammended the lottery’s licence and game rules to allow winners claim their prizes without leaving their homes. Picture: Photocall

A backlog of more than €20 million in uncollected Lotto prizes, due to Covid-19, has forced a change in National Lottery rules requiring big-money winners to present themselves at its headquarters.

Rigorous security requirements normally mean that anyone who wins a prize of more than €15,000 has to travel to the lottery’s offices on Abbey Street in Dublin 1 in order to confirm their identity in person. The travel restrictions introduced as a result of...

