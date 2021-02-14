Twitter blocks Web Summit from promoting founder’s political tweets
Paddy Cosgrave was using the company‘s platform to boost tweets in which he accused The Irish Times of political bias
Twitter has intervened to stop Web Summit, the tech conference company, promoting the personal political tweets of Paddy Cosgrave, its founder.
The businessman has been using the company’s Twitter account to promote tweets containing his claims of political bias in the reporting of the Irish Times and referring to the activities of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar as “reported law-breaking”.
The social media platform bans the paid promotion of tweets that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
BAM claims delay in design of Children’s Hospital facade will cost €45m
'No material change’ in design of hospital exterior, says development board as costs row continues with builder
Varadkar backs construction return as firms add pressure
Industry body CIF says massive stalled developments must be prioritised in phased reopening after lockdown
Government probes meat factories and RTÉ on self-employed workers
The Department of Social Protection has been probing allegations of bogus contractors in meat plants and in the national broadcaster
Remote workers get average of just €26 tax relief on costs
Independent TD Denis Naughten blames ‘paltry windfall’ on the ‘cumbersome’ system of tax relief