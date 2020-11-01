Truckloads of concerns: what comes next after Brexit?

Given that he served as Britain’s ambassador to the US in the mid-1990s and managed the Foreign Office for five years after that, John Kerr’s curriculum vitae makes for impressive reading.
Now a leading figure in the House of Lords, he acknowledges that he’ll probably go down in history as the man who drafted the now infamous Article 50, the mechanism by which member states can leave the European Union....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team