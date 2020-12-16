Troops ‘will suffer’ if cross-border healthcare scheme is scrapped

Defence Minister Simon Coveney has been warned that rank-and-file troops will suffer pain if a key cross-border healthcare scheme is scrapped due to Brexit.

Up to 5,000 people travel every year from the Republic to the North for heavily subsidised treatment to avoid long waiting lists for procedures in their local hospitals. The costs are covered under the EU’s cross-border healthcare scheme.

The scheme has also been used by rank-and-file troops who cannot afford...