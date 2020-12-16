Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Troops ‘will suffer’ if cross-border healthcare scheme is scrapped

Programme is used by rank-and-file members of the defence forces who cannot afford private health insurance to get hip and knee operations in the North, PDForra warns

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
16th December, 2020
Troops ‘will suffer’ if cross-border healthcare scheme is scrapped
About 250 members of the defence forces have received treatment or been referred for it in the North under the cross-border scheme. Picture: Getty

Defence Minister Simon Coveney has been warned that rank-and-file troops will suffer pain if a key cross-border healthcare scheme is scrapped due to Brexit.

Up to 5,000 people travel every year from the Republic to the North for heavily subsidised treatment to avoid long waiting lists for procedures in their local hospitals. The costs are covered under the EU’s cross-border healthcare scheme.

The scheme has also been used by rank-and-file troops who cannot afford...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Brian Stanley said his tweet was insensitive and that it caused hurt and anger. ‘Words can do that and my words did. For that, I am truly sorry,’ he said. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: Stanley apology could represent a marked policy shift for Sinn Féin

Home Aiden Corkery 1 day ago
Micheál Martin said any new restrictions could be different to those during the first lockdown in March or the most recent six-week lockdown in October and November. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Taoiseach warns of January lockdown as cases rise

Home Michael Brennan 2 days ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated that a referendum is off the agenda for the next five years; two of his predecessors (Bertie Ahern and Leo Varadkar) argued that change should require more than a simple majority. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Comment: Voters in any referendum on a united Ireland must be informed on what it would look like

Home John Coakley 2 days ago
Jenny Courtney, general manager of Belvedere Youth Club on Buckingham Street Picture: Bryan Meade

‘The pandemic showed up the inequality of those who have safe spaces, and those who don’t’

Home Rosanna Cooney 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1