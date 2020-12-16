Troops ‘will suffer’ if cross-border healthcare scheme is scrapped
Programme is used by rank-and-file members of the defence forces who cannot afford private health insurance to get hip and knee operations in the North, PDForra warns
Defence Minister Simon Coveney has been warned that rank-and-file troops will suffer pain if a key cross-border healthcare scheme is scrapped due to Brexit.
Up to 5,000 people travel every year from the Republic to the North for heavily subsidised treatment to avoid long waiting lists for procedures in their local hospitals. The costs are covered under the EU’s cross-border healthcare scheme.
The scheme has also been used by rank-and-file troops who cannot afford...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Analysis: Stanley apology could represent a marked policy shift for Sinn Féin
For possibly one of the first times ever, a party TD has publicly acknowledged that an IRA attack is not something to be eulogised
Taoiseach warns of January lockdown as cases rise
Government seeking to avoid more restrictions after Christmas — or even before, as has happened in Germany
Comment: Voters in any referendum on a united Ireland must be informed on what it would look like
A new report urges meticulous preparation for a poll and its consequences
‘The pandemic showed up the inequality of those who have safe spaces, and those who don’t’
Belvedere Youth Club had to close down from March until June, leaving 350 children who rely on it without a safe space. Now it needs €200,000 a year to keep going