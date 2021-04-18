Subscribe Today
Top civil servants in line for almost €40,000 pay raise each next year

Nineteen secretaries general could receive a salary boost as part of the restoration of pay cuts introduced during the financial crash

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
18th April, 2021
Robert Watt, the acting secretary general of the Department of Health, looks set to be appointed to the position on a permanent basis

The country’s highest-paid civil servants are in line for a pay rise of almost €40,000 each next year as part of the final reversal of the pay cuts which followed the financial crash.

Robert Watt, the acting secretary general of the Department of Health, looks set to be appointed to the position on a permanent basis, a move that means his existing salary of €212,000 will rise to €292,000.

It comes as the...

