Sunday May 17, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Three’s company: the pressures facing the party leaders

Leo Varadkar has relatively little to worry about, but Eamon Ryan has to pull off a difficult balancing act and Micheál Martin is under attack from sections of his own party

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
17th May, 2020
2
There are three party leaders receiving constant updates on the progress of the government formation talks in Agriculture House in Dublin. Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan

There are three party leaders receiving constant updates on the progress of the government formation talks in Agriculture House in Dublin. Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan are all under pressure to varying degrees, and must ensure that any deal that emerges can be voted through by their membership.

They all know that any new government is going to face constant criticism from Sinn Féin. Mary Lou McDonald‘s party has already been...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Varadkar eyes purchase of €10m military transport plane

Ireland is the only country in the EU without a military cargo plane, forcing it to ‘hitch’ lifts for peace-keeping troops

Michael Brennan | 3 hours ago

DCC to cease using ‘blacklisted’ CCTV firm

Chinese firm Hikvision, whose cameras use facial recognition technology, has been implicated in connection with human rights violations and data protection concerns

Peter O'Dwyer | 3 hours ago

Gardaí to look into using drones for first time

A working group is examining the devices’ use for crime scene mapping and evidence collection, among other applications

Aiden Corkery | 3 hours ago