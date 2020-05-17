Tuesday May 19, 2020
Threat of huge bills forces people to comply with injuries board

New law which can expose claimants to full legal costs sees more people using the PIAB

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
17th May, 2020
PIAB has noticed an increase in the number of people turning up at its medical examinations and an increase in the return of necessary documentation since the law passed.

The number of people who are not cooperating with the state’s personal injuries assessment service has dropped due to the threat of having to pay huge legal bills.

Last year, the government introduced a new law which can expose claimants to their full legal costs and the legal costs of the insurer, if they refuse to cooperate with the requirements of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).

PIAB has noticed an increase in...

