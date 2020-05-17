Threat of huge bills forces people to comply with injuries board

The number of people who are not cooperating with the state’s personal injuries assessment service has dropped due to the threat of having to pay huge legal bills.
Last year, the government introduced a new law which can expose claimants to their full legal costs and the legal costs of the insurer, if they refuse to cooperate with the requirements of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).
PIAB has noticed an increase in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team