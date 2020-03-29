‘They’ve had a good corona’: crisis puts new spring in Fine Gael’s step

The Covid-19 pandemic is likely to change the Irish political landscape, but it has already transformed the support levels of Fine Gael – for now, at least.

Just seven weeks ago, the party finished in third place in the general election behind Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, lost 15 seats and was, in the words of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, “preparing for opposition”.

But in the latest Business Post/Red C poll,...