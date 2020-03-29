Sunday March 29, 2020
‘They’ve had a good corona’: crisis puts new spring in Fine Gael’s step

The party’s level of support has risen by 13 per cent since the Covid-19 outbreak hit Ireland, Red C’s latest poll reveals

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
29th March, 2020
2
On the face of it, these results might be enough to tempt some in Fine Gael to prolong the government formation talks with Fianna Fáil

The Covid-19 pandemic is likely to change the Irish political landscape, but it has already transformed the support levels of Fine Gael – for now, at least.

Just seven weeks ago, the party finished in third place in the general election behind Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin, lost 15 seats and was, in the words of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, “preparing for opposition”.

But in the latest Business Post/Red C poll,...

