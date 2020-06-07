The state of us: government to play bigger role in citizens’ lives

The state will have a more significant role in the lives of citizens than could have ever been imagined following the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the country’s most senior civil servants has said.
Robert Watt, secretary general at the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, said the role of the state would likely be much-expanded across a range of areas including, potentially, health and infrastructure provision in the wake of the pandemic.
Speaking...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team