Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

‘The pandemic showed up the inequality of those who have safe spaces, and those who don’t’

Belvedere Youth Club had to close down from March until June, leaving 350 children who rely on it without a safe space. Now it needs €200,000 a year to keep going

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
13th December, 2020
‘The pandemic showed up the inequality of those who have safe spaces, and those who don’t’
Jenny Courtney, general manager of Belvedere Youth Club on Buckingham Street Picture: Bryan Meade

On a Tuesday evening in Dublin’s north east inner city, a group of lively young girls are painting gigantic gingerbread figures hot pink, glasses of half-drunk squash are on the counter, and there is a stream of excited Christmas chatter.

The girls are animated and safe inside the bubble created by Belvedere Youth Club (BYC). Aimee wants to be a midwife one day, and Lacey wants to be a teacher.

But for now...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Simon Coveney said he was still hopeful that a deal can be reached, but added that the talks would be in “real trouble” if no clear progress is seen by tonight

Government planning Brexit bailout for food exporters in event of no deal

Home Aiden Corkery 4 hours ago
The Irish Coursing Club defied a series of government requests to release 1,200 hares it had captured ahead of the last Covid-19 lockdown.

Irish Coursing Club refused to free hares following lockdown

Home Aiden Corkery 4 hours ago
DUP TD Sammy Wilson: blamed Irish goverment ‘spin’

Bordering on the ridiculous: the North’s great Brexit food conundrum

Home Aiden Corkery 4 hours ago
Helen McEntee: expecting her first child in May 2012. Picture: RollingNews

Pregnant McEntee to make political history

Home Michael Brennan 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1