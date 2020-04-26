Sunday April 26, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The new border question that goes beyond politics

The pandemic has sparked off a fresh round of thinking about how the two parts of the island of Ireland could and should cooperate, during the Covid-19 period and beyond

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
26th April, 2020
4
How best Covid-19 should be tackled on both sides of the border continues to be a concern. Picture: PA

Last fortnight’s Easter weekend was a surreal one for Damian McGenity. Having spent much of the last three years warning about the possible dangers of re-imposing border checks, as one of the leading figures in the Border Communities Against Brexit campaign group, the Armagh man suddenly found himself in the bizarre situation of being happy to see them appearing overnight.

“They stayed over the Easter period, which was welcome,” he said.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Higgins helps shine light on new report from NESC

National Economic and Social Council says training is needed to ensure workers aren’t left behind in fourth industrial revolution

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago

FF and FG delay decision on retirement age increase

Rise from 66 to 67 would mean that soon-to-retire workers would be €45 a week worse off

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago

Green day: how we could reduce carbon emissions by 7%

What, exactly, would we have to do to meet the Green Party’s red-line condition for entering government? We asked some climate change experts

Daniel Murray | 4 hours ago