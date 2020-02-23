The luxury gap: hundreds of high-end apartments lying empty across Dublin

Hundreds of top-end apartments in Dublin are lying empty despite a chronic shortage of rental stock.
A detailed analysis of the Residential Tenancies Board‘s register by the Business Post has shown that a number of recently developed apartment schemes – charging between €2,000 and €10,000 a month – have a large number of vacancies.
Last month, the Business Post revealed that 100 of the 190 apartments in the 22-storey Capital Dock...
