The hardworking team hoping to get a coalition deal done

“Everyone keeps asking if the talks are going well or not. Well . . . they’re going, that’s the main thing,” a Green party source told the Business Post last Thursday.
Every day for almost a month now – Sundays excepted – the negotiating teams from Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party have filed into Agriculture House on Kildare Street to continue talks on creating a coalition government....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team