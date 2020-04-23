Thursday April 23, 2020
The Greens wants answers before agreeing to talk red lines

The party has outlined 17 areas it wants clarification on before it will even enter formal negotiations on the prospect of entering government

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
23rd April, 2020
Eamon Ryan, Green Party leader, is seeking more information from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael before his party can decide whether or not to agree to more formal talks. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The renowned Kerry matchmaker Dan Paddy Andy was well known for his meticulous approach to arranging a marriage during his 1940s heyday. Immortalised by author John B Keane, the matchmaker would weigh up each potential couple based on the amount of land and livestock on offer, and demand information on the number of teeth each putative husband and wife had, along with details of their ancestors’ character and life-span.

Despite his painstaking approach, it’s...

