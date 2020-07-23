Thursday July 23, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

The government’s €7bn ‘Late Late Show’ stimulus package

A Vat cut, a €125 tax credit for staycationers, and grant increases for businesses and first-time buyers are just some of the goodies in an ambitious programme to reboot the economy

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
23rd July, 2020
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, left, announced a six-month cut in the higher rate of Vat to bring it down from 23 to 21 per cent as part of the July stimulus package. Pic: RollingNews

The €7 billion July stimulus has turned out to be a “Late Late Show” package with something for everybody in the audience.

There were plenty of headline-grabbing measures, such as the six-month cut in the higher rate of Vat to bring it down from 23 to 21 per cent.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this was aimed at the retail sector in particular which has been hammered by the enforced lockdown and...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Ryan’s narrow victory means his time is nearly up

The Green Party leader won in the least decisive manner possible, ensuring that it’s only a matter of time before he will have to move over for Catherine Martin

Aiden Corkery | 2 hours ago

Analysis: Greens’ Martin has little to lose by taking on Sinn Féin

As the leadership contest closes in, challenger Catherine Martin is less reluctant than incumbent Eamon Ryan to criticise the republican party

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago

State to pay €21m to motorway and tunnel operators after fall in traffic

Private firms behind M3 motorway and Limerick Tunnel are due compensation for Covid-19 losses after they were given traffic guarantees so that toll revenue would hit certain levels

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago