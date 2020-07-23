The government’s €7bn ‘Late Late Show’ stimulus package

The €7 billion July stimulus has turned out to be a “Late Late Show” package with something for everybody in the audience.
There were plenty of headline-grabbing measures, such as the six-month cut in the higher rate of Vat to bring it down from 23 to 21 per cent.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this was aimed at the retail sector in particular which has been hammered by the enforced lockdown and...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team