The government’s €7bn ‘Late Late Show’ stimulus package

The €7 billion July stimulus has turned out to be a “Late Late Show” package with something for everybody in the audience.

There were plenty of headline-grabbing measures, such as the six-month cut in the higher rate of Vat to bring it down from 23 to 21 per cent.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said this was aimed at the retail sector in particular which has been hammered by the enforced lockdown and...