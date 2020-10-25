Sunday October 25, 2020
Testing times for Taoiseach

Under pressure over concerns about a fraying Covid-tracing strategy, an outbreak in a Galway nursing home and a patchy lockdown, Micheál Martin is pinning his hopes on a new speedy ‘antigen’ test

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
25th October, 2020
Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressing the nation last week with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport Eamon Ryan Picture:Julien Behal

The retail representatives on last Wednesday’s Zoom call with Leo Varadkar were confused and more than a little put out.

Having invested heavily in making their premises as safe as possible over the previous six months, they felt they had a very good story to tell in terms of how few of their staff and customers had contracted Covid-19.

Despite these efforts, a decision had been made on Monday that all non-essential shops...

