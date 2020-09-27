Sunday September 27, 2020
Teaching Council objects to inability to find out about teacher dismissals

Under the current system, schools are not obliged to notify the Teaching Council when a primary or secondary teachers is dismissed

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
27th September, 2020
A law passed 19 years ago gave the Teaching Council the power to get the information about teacher dismissals and resignations

The teachers’ watchdog has complained about the risk to “child protection” due to its lack of powers to find out when teachers have been dismissed by their schools.

Under the current system, schools are not obliged to notify the Teaching Council when one of the country’s 102,000 primary and secondary teachers has been dismissed or resigned after a disciplinary complaint.

This means that the council is unable to carry out its...

