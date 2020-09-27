TD McGrath snubs ‘ridiculous’ EU anti-money laundering rule

Mattie McGrath, the Tipperary independent TD, has refused to comply with a “ridiculous” rule to register his eight children as politically exposed persons.

Under EU-wide anti-money laundering rules, banks have to draw up a list of politicians and their close family members so their accounts can be closely monitored. This is to guard against the risk of bribes being funnelled to politicians themselves, or through family members.

McGrath has refused requests from his...