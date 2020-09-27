Sunday September 27, 2020
TD McGrath snubs ‘ridiculous’ EU anti-money laundering rule

Independent TD refuses to comply with rule requiring him to register his eight children as politically exposed persons so their bank accounts can be monitored

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
27th September, 2020
Mattie McGrath has refused requests from his bank to sign letters to designate his eight children and his son-in-law as “politically exposed persons”

Mattie McGrath, the Tipperary independent TD, has refused to comply with a “ridiculous” rule to register his eight children as politically exposed persons.

Under EU-wide anti-money laundering rules, banks have to draw up a list of politicians and their close family members so their accounts can be closely monitored. This is to guard against the risk of bribes being funnelled to politicians themselves, or through family members.

McGrath has refused requests from his...

