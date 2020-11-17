Tuesday November 17, 2020
Taoiseach’s diary shows Brexit and Covid-19 dominate schedule

Martin’s diary also showed preparatory work done in the run-up to the Budget announcement of a €500 million infrastructure fund for Northern Ireland, allocated by the new “Shared Island” unit

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
17th November, 2020
Micheál Martin held regular meetings with Leo Varadkar and Ronan Glynn while he was acting chief medical officer. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Micheál Martin’s appointments have been dominated by Covid-19 and Brexit in his first three full months as Taoiseach, according to his official diary.

The packed schedule of meetings shows the influence of key civil servants and political and economic advisers, who have regular access to Martin in his office in Government Buildings.

There have been regular meetings about Covid-19 with Paul Reid, the director general of the HSE, Dr Ronan Glynn,...

