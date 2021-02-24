Taoiseach willing to have an inquiry into nursing home deaths
Micheál Martin has previously indicated his opposition to a full-blown state inquiry into Covid-19 deaths
Taoiseach Micheál Martin is willing to have an “inquiry” into the state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic once it is over.
He has been careful about his use of words because he had previously indicated his opposition to a full-blown state inquiry that would be hauling in government ministers, civil servants and health officials to attribute blame.
But, at leaders’ questions, Martin indicated a willingness to have an inquiry...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Analysis: Weary public unlikely to be inspired by the latest call to persevere
After the week of bungled communications the government endured, asking people to put their faith in such a detail-free plan may strike some as asking a lot
Ministers surprised Forde not fully vetted
Aaron Forde’s nomination for Shannon Group chairman had to be withdrawn after a trawl of his social media revealed derogatory tweets about Travellers
House of cards: the changing political fortunes of a taoiseach
There have been murmurings within Fianna Fáil for the past year about replacing Micheál Martin as taoiseach – but doing so is a more complex prospect than it seems, especially given his recent recovery
Parts of Housing and Transport budgets could be reallocated
Officials worry the two departments may be unable to spend their full allocations, due to lockdown of the construction sector