Taoiseach willing to have an inquiry into nursing home deaths

Micheál Martin has previously indicated his opposition to a full-blown state inquiry into Covid-19 deaths

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
24th February, 2021
The Taoiseach said it is important to understand what happened in nursing homes “and how we can improve the design of care for the elderly into the future”. Picture: Julien Behal

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is willing to have an “inquiry” into the state’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic once it is over.

He has been careful about his use of words because he had previously indicated his opposition to a full-blown state inquiry that would be hauling in government ministers, civil servants and health officials to attribute blame.

But, at leaders’ questions, Martin indicated a willingness to have an inquiry...

