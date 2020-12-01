Subscribe Today
Taoiseach will consider appointing minister to oversee vaccination programme

Micheál Martin was responding to call to appoint a dedicated minister to deal with the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out from Alan Kelly, the Labour leader

Aiden Corkery - avatar

Aiden Corkery

 @aiden_corkery
1st December, 2020
Micheál Martin said the high-level task force has met twice so far and complex logistical challenges have been identified, including storage and transport requirements. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The Taoiseach has said he will consider the idea of having a dedicated minister to oversee the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

A task force established by the government aims to have a plan drawn up for the distribution of the vaccine by December 11, with the first doses expected to be administered in January.

Speaking in the Dáil, Alan Kelly, the Labour leader, said the roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine would be the “most important thing in...

