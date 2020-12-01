Taoiseach will consider appointing minister to oversee vaccination programme

The Taoiseach has said he will consider the idea of having a dedicated minister to oversee the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

A task force established by the government aims to have a plan drawn up for the distribution of the vaccine by December 11, with the first doses expected to be administered in January.

Speaking in the Dáil, Alan Kelly, the Labour leader, said the roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine would be the “most important thing in...