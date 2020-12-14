Taoiseach warns of January lockdown as cases rise
Government seeking to avoid more restrictions after Christmas — or even before, as has happened in Germany
There are just two weeks to go to Christmas but there is concern about a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.
Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, has not ruled out the dreaded prospect of a third lockdown in the New Year.
He told RTE‘s Morning Ireland that we “could well be looking at restrictions in January”.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Comment: Voters in any referendum on a united Ireland must be informed on what it would look like
A new report urges meticulous preparation for a poll and its consequences
Bordering on the ridiculous: the North’s great Brexit food conundrum
The complex agreement between the EU and Britain means processed foods can still be imported into Northern Ireland for six months after the Brexit transition process ends – but what happens after that?
‘The pandemic showed up the inequality of those who have safe spaces, and those who don’t’
Belvedere Youth Club had to close down from March until June, leaving 350 children who rely on it without a safe space. Now it needs €200,000 a year to keep going
Government planning Brexit bailout for food exporters in event of no deal
Coveney: focus of help should be on maintaining market share in UK. ‘Naive’ to think Britain will come back to the table at a later date