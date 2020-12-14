Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Taoiseach warns of January lockdown as cases rise

Government seeking to avoid more restrictions after Christmas — or even before, as has happened in Germany

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th December, 2020
Taoiseach warns of January lockdown as cases rise
Micheál Martin said any new restrictions could be different to those during the first lockdown in March or the most recent six-week lockdown in October and November. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

There are just two weeks to go to Christmas but there is concern about a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.

Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, has not ruled out the dreaded prospect of a third lockdown in the New Year.

He told RTE‘s Morning Ireland that we “could well be looking at restrictions in January”.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has indicated that a referendum is off the agenda for the next five years; two of his predecessors (Bertie Ahern and Leo Varadkar) argued that change should require more than a simple majority. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Comment: Voters in any referendum on a united Ireland must be informed on what it would look like

Home John Coakley 11 hours ago
DUP TD Sammy Wilson: blamed Irish goverment ‘spin’

Bordering on the ridiculous: the North’s great Brexit food conundrum

Home Aiden Corkery 1 day ago
Jenny Courtney, general manager of Belvedere Youth Club on Buckingham Street Picture: Bryan Meade

‘The pandemic showed up the inequality of those who have safe spaces, and those who don’t’

Home Rosanna Cooney 1 day ago
Simon Coveney said he was still hopeful that a deal can be reached, but added that the talks would be in “real trouble” if no clear progress is seen by tonight

Government planning Brexit bailout for food exporters in event of no deal

Home Aiden Corkery 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1