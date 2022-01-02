Subscribe Today
Taoiseach refuses to rule out coalition with SF

But Micheál Martin claims the opposition party’s policies lack credibility and will ‘cripple the enterprise base of the economy’

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
2nd January, 2022
Taoiseach refuses to rule out coalition with SF
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: ‘My sense of Sinn Féin at the moment is that it’s in a very destructive, resolute opposition mode’

Micheál Martin has not ruled out the prospect of Fianna Fáil going into coalition with Sinn Féin after the next election, but has claimed the main opposition party’s current policy platform is not credible and will “cripple the enterprise base of the economy”.

The Taoiseach also accused Mary Lou McDonald’s party of being in “destructive, resolute opposition mode”, and argued its economic policies would create...

