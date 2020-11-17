Tuesday November 17, 2020
Taoiseach: ‘Leave ideology outside the room and start building houses’

Micheál Martin pleads with councillors not to change mindset as Dublin City Council votes against 850-home development in Santry

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
17th November, 2020
‘We are in a housing crisis and people need houses,’ Micheál Martin said after the development, a mixture of private, social and affordable homes, was voted down by Dublin City Council. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The country needs to put ideological arguments about housing provision to one side and just start building homes, the Taoiseach has argued.

Micheál Martin’s plea came after councillors on Dublin City Council voted 48 to 14 against a plan that would have seen developer Glenveagh Homes build 850 homes on a site owned by the council at Oscar Traynor Road in Santry.

Just over half the homes were to be sold privately under the...

