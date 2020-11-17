Taoiseach: ‘Leave ideology outside the room and start building houses’

The country needs to put ideological arguments about housing provision to one side and just start building homes, the Taoiseach has argued.

Micheál Martin’s plea came after councillors on Dublin City Council voted 48 to 14 against a plan that would have seen developer Glenveagh Homes build 850 homes on a site owned by the council at Oscar Traynor Road in Santry.

Just over half the homes were to be sold privately under the...