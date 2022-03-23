Taoiseach can attend EU summit after negative Covid tests
Martin has been self-isolating in Washington since he tested positive on the eve of his St Patrick’s Day meeting with Biden
Taoiseach Micheál Martin has got the go-ahead to attend the forthcoming EU summit in Brussels after testing negative twice for Covid-19.
Martin had to self-isolate in Washington since he received a positive Covid-19 test on the eve of his planned White House meeting with Joe Biden, the US President, last week.
Government ministers and TDs had been anxiously awaiting the news on Martin's Covid-19 test. Under the EU rules, he would have had...
