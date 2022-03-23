Subscribe Today
Taoiseach can attend EU summit after negative Covid tests

Martin has been self-isolating in Washington since he tested positive on the eve of his St Patrick’s Day meeting with Biden

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
23rd March, 2022
Micheál Martin has done two successive negative Covid tests ahead of his departure from the US, and will fly home from Washington DC this evening. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has got the go-ahead to attend the forthcoming EU summit in Brussels after testing negative twice for Covid-19.

Martin had to self-isolate in Washington since he received a positive Covid-19 test on the eve of his planned White House meeting with Joe Biden, the US President, last week.

Government ministers and TDs had been anxiously awaiting the news on Martin's Covid-19 test. Under the EU rules, he would have had...

