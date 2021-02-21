Taoiseach calls for all sides to ‘dial down the rhetoric’ on NI protocol
The plea comes after former UUP leader David Trimble accuses the Irish government and others of ‘escalating tensions’ in the North
The Taoiseach has urged the DUP to stick with the Northern Ireland protocol which he said can be made to operate in a more effective manner.
The British parliament will debate a petition, organised by the Democratic Unionist Party, tomorrow calling for the protocol to be scrapped.
The petition, which received more than 142,000 signatures, said that any barriers to seamless trade between Britain and the North must be immediately removed.
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
House of cards: the changing political fortunes of a taoiseach
There have been murmurings within Fianna Fáil for the past year about replacing Micheál Martin as taoiseach – but doing so is a more complex prospect than it seems, especially given his recent recovery
Parts of Housing and Transport budgets could be reallocated
Officials worry the two departments may be unable to spend their full allocations, due to lockdown of the construction sector
McEntee moots extending pubs and nightclubs’ hours after pandemic
The Minister for Justice is examining staggered closing times to put an end to all licenced premises having to shut doors at same time
New permit to allow foreign workers bring families in straight away
Government reforming ‘critical skills’ permit system in bid to attract more skilled workers from outside the EU