Tuesday November 24, 2020
Taoiseach: ‘Businesses have to get it into their heads that life will be different after January 1’

Brexit will bring huge challenges even if a trade deal is done so companies must prepare urgently, according to Martin

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
23rd November, 2020
The Taoiseach expressed hope that a trade deal with the UK could begin taking shape by the end of this week. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Micheál Martin wasn’t in the mood for mollycoddling small business owners as he toured Dublin Port on this morning.

Politicians normally love nothing more than praising the courage and work ethic of the country‘s cottage industries yet the Taoiseach clearly felt the time had come for some tough love.

With just 37 days left to the end of the Brexit transition period, Martin dismissed any suggestion that there could...

