Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Susan O’Keeffe: Oireachtas committees are too weak

Format needs to be revamped and strengthened to hold government – both ministers and senior civil servants – to account in a substantial manner

Susan O'Keeffe
29th April, 2022
Susan O’Keeffe: Oireachtas committees are too weak
‘Those who are paid by the taxpayer to work on behalf of the taxpayer, and who have their hands on the levers of power, must accept the absolute need to answer to the people when required.’ Picture: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Our permanent politicians are nameless. They are unrecognisable; never stopped in the supermarket and asked for help, never shouted at walking down the street and certainly never have people gather in protest outside their private homes.

These are the people at the top of the permanent tree – the secretary generals of government departments and their assistants. And, at this level, this very small group of people exercise very real power over our lives.

They...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

While the sale of turf is declining, it is still commonplace in many rural towns. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Coalition tries to maintain steady footing as turf row continues to smoulder

Home Michael Brennan
Seamus McCarthy, Comptroller and Auditor General: the state spending watchdog managed to obtain a €305,000 increase in its staffing budget by promising to carry out more audits on public bodies in a ‘timely’ manner.

State spending watchdog will use budget boost to deliver audits in ‘timely’ manner

Home Michael Brennan
Sinn Féin’s social protection spokeswoman Claire Kerrane.

Analysis: Traces of Thatcher in Sinn Féin’s child maintenance policy

Home Michael Brennan
John Callinan, right, pictured in 2008. Picture: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

‘Diplomatic Sherpa’ of Brexit negotiations promoted to most powerful role in civil service

Home Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1