Sunday September 27, 2020
Supermarket billionaire’s charity donates €500k to those hardest hit by Covid-19

The Albert Gubay Foundation has given funds to Irish organisations who are providing food and financial support to the disadvantaged during pandemic

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
27th September, 2020
The Albert Gubay Foundation also donated £1 million to charities in Britain to help them deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic

A charity founded by a British billionaire has donated €500,000 to pay for food for people worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in Ireland.

The late Albert Gubay set up a British chain of grocery shops called Kwik-Save and a gym chain called Total Fitness. He also once operated a chain of Three Guys supermarkets here, as well as owning gyms and Irish property.

He set up a charitable foundation to fulfil a pact he...

