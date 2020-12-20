Student PUPs cost state at least €20 million per month
Minister stands over granting of benefits to people in full-time education, but there are misgivings in government
Around 26,000 full-time students are receiving the pandemic unemployment payment at a cost of at least €20 million a month, according to new figures.
The full cost of paying the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to students who used to have part time jobs could reach €260 million, given that the scheme set up last March is due to last until next April at least.
There are some misgivings in government about the wisdom of paying unemployment...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Greens fail to reach accord over party leaders’ CETA change of mind
Eamon Ryan and the other three Green ministers’ move to ratify the economic and trade agreement with Canada has led to protests that CETA, strongly opposed within the party, was not discussed during talks on government formation
O’Brien granted coursing licence despite warnings over virus risk
Darragh O’Brien ignored Green Party, fellow minister Malcolm Noonan and experts’ warnings about spread of deadly RHD2 virus in hare population
New law to cut firms’ late filing fines by €7.5m
Longer deadline for submitting annual tax returns will reduce pressure on companies, but halve income of Companies Registration Office
Minister vows to reinforce ban on ‘no win, no fee’ solicitor offer
Seán Fleming says the move is to be part of a plan to ‘turn off the the tap’ on personal injury claims and reduce the cost of insurance