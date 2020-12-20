Subscribe Today
Student PUPs cost state at least €20 million per month

Minister stands over granting of benefits to people in full-time education, but there are misgivings in government

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
20th December, 2020
Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection, is standing over the payments to the full-time students.

Around 26,000 full-time students are receiving the pandemic unemployment payment at a cost of at least €20 million a month, according to new figures.

The full cost of paying the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) to students who used to have part time jobs could reach €260 million, given that the scheme set up last March is due to last until next April at least.

There are some misgivings in government about the wisdom of paying unemployment...

