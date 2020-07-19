Stimulus plan: businesses to get longer-term loans and lower interest rates

Businesses are to be offered bigger reopening grants and low interest loans with long repayment dates, as part of the government’s multibillion-euro plan to boost the economic recovery.
The cabinet is examining plans to give companies loans which do not have to be repaid until after 12 months, in an attempt to give them some breathing space to generate income again.
The Department of Housing is working on the start of the National Retrofit...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team