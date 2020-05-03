Sunday May 3, 2020
State wants to treble number of apartment dwellers

Apartments fit official policy of having “compact” growth of towns and cities and produce less emissions

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
3rd May, 2020
More apartments would be built due to the official policy of having “compact” growth of towns and cities

The government is planning to treble the number of people living in apartments to reduce carbon emissions, according to an unpublished official report.

Apartments tend to be smaller than detached and semi-detached houses, so they are easier to heat and therefore produce less emissions.

A report for the state by international consultants McKinsey said that more apartments would be built due to the official policy of having “compact” growth of towns and cities.

