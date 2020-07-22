Wednesday July 22, 2020
State to pay €21m to motorway and tunnel operators after fall in traffic

Private firms behind M3 motorway and Limerick Tunnel are due compensation for Covid-19 losses after they were given traffic guarantees so that toll revenue would hit certain levels

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
22nd July, 2020
The Department of Transport has estimated that traffic guarantee payments will rise to up to €21 million this year “due to the impact on traffic” of the Covid-19 restrictions.

The state will have to pay a compensation bill of up to €21 million to the private operators of the M3 motorway and Limerick Tunnel due to the impact of Covid-19.

When both projects were being awarded, the state gave traffic guarantees to the private operators so that they would earn a certain level of toll revenue every year. However, the Covid-19 travel restrictions have led to a large fall in traffic levels on the...

