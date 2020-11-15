Monday November 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

State probe found zero grounds for complaint against Nama

Department of Finance found no evidence that agency’s promotions process was ‘unfair’

15th November, 2020
Derek Moran, the secretary general of the Department of Finance, responded to the PAC in January this year by letter

The Department of Finance carried out a fact-finding process following a complaint about promotion procedures at Nama, correspondence by its secretary general shows.

The complaint contained an allegation that in recent years transparent procedures in relation to promotions have not been followed in all instances with regard to senior legal positions at the agency.

After engaging with Nama over several months, the department concluded that the agency had “discharged its obligations appropriately,” its secretary general...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Ross claims Danny Healy-Rae is holding back brother’s career

The former transport minister claims in a new book that the Kerry TD’s ‘inane interventions’ can make his brother Michael Healy-Rae ‘look like a clown by association’

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Fast-track housing scheme delivers fewer than 700 dwellings

A total of 43,000 homes have been given go-ahead through the Strategic Housing Development system, but developers say a lot of the planning permissions were only recently approved

Killian Woods | 1 day ago

Top Democrat: Britain ‘must not alienate EU and US’ on Brexit

Democrat Congressman Brendan Boyle says Boris Johnson’s government must avoid taking a path that could undermine the North’s peace process

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago