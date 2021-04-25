Subscribe Today
State in final talks with Europe over €915m recovery cash

Government plans to spend funding on electronic medical records system and retrofitting of state buildings

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
25th April, 2021
Michael McGrath, Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform: expected to brief the cabinet on the issue at the cabinet meeting this Tuesday. Picture: Fergal Phillips

An electronic system for sharing medical records, a centralised data centre and the retrofitting of state buildings are among the projects that the government plans to invest Ireland’s share of the €750 billion EU recovery fund in.

Tensions have arisen between the government and the European Commission in recent weeks, after Brussels has insisted that Dublin must agree to a series of reforms in exchange for its €915 million allocation.

