Sunday July 12, 2020
State has spent €565m on temporary accommodation for homeless since 2015

New figures show that the government’s spend almost tripled between 2015 and 2019 as the homelessness crisis exploded

Daniel Murray

Business Reporter

@danieltmurray
12th July, 2020
Fr Peter McVerry, said the increased spend on temporary accommodation was a reflection of the “failure to deliver social housing”

The state has spent €565 million on temporary accommodation for the homeless over the last five years, new figures reveal.

The data, released to the Business Post, shows how expenditure by the Department of Housing on temporary accommodation, such as hostels, hotels and B&Bs, nearly tripled from €64 million in 2015 to €165 million in 2019, in line with growing homelessness figures.

As of May, there were 8,876 people homeless in Ireland. The number of...

