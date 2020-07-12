State has spent €565m on temporary accommodation for homeless since 2015

The state has spent €565 million on temporary accommodation for the homeless over the last five years, new figures reveal.

The data, released to the Business Post, shows how expenditure by the Department of Housing on temporary accommodation, such as hostels, hotels and B&Bs, nearly tripled from €64 million in 2015 to €165 million in 2019, in line with growing homelessness figures.

As of May, there were 8,876 people homeless in Ireland. The number of...