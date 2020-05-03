Sunday May 3, 2020
State could face surge of Covid-19 legal challenges

State Claims Agency founder is ‘alarmed’ at potential for state to be sued over its handling of pandemic

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
3rd May, 2020
Michael Somers: the founder of the State Claims Agency says people may sue over injuries and deaths in nursing homes PIcture: Fergal Phillips

The founder of the State Claims Agency has warned that the state could face a surge of legal cases due to its handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Michael Somers set up the agency at the request of the government, due to concerns that the state had badly handled more than 8,000 army deafness legal claims.

He told the Business Post that he was “quite alarmed” at the potential for people suing the state due to the...

