State closure of Liberties digital hub went against expert advice
Grant Thornton review found use of land for affordable housing was a ‘less favourable’ option that would push tech firms out of area
The government decided to shut down a state-run digital hub to convert it into social and affordable housing, despite an expert review finding this was a less favourable option.
The Digital Hub and Development Agency (DHDA) was set up by former taoiseach Bertie Ahern in 2003 to bring more tech companies into the Liberties, which is still one of the most economically disadvantaged areas of Dublin.
Since its inception, the DHDA has been home to around...
