State-backed computing centre calls for ‘digital twin’ to model policy decisions

Calls have been made for Ireland to establish a “digital twin”, pooling data from all public agencies into a single computer model, to assist in future policy-making decisions.

The concept is being proposed by the Irish Centre for High End Computing (ICHEC) as part of its five-year plan to 2025. Jean-Christophe Desplat, director at ICHEC, said that a digital twin would allow policymakers to model complex policy decisions to see their impact across...