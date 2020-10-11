Sunday October 11, 2020
State admits ‘issues’ over non-payment of fines

Cabinet agrees to impose penalties for breach of Covid-19 rules, despite figures showing tens of thousands have failed to pay fines last year alone

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
11th October, 2020
The Department of Justice has confirmed to the Business Post that there are already issues with collecting court-imposed fines. Photo: RollingNews

The Department of Justice has acknowledged that there are “issues” with the non-payment of existing fines by the public – ahead of the introduction of new penalties for failing to follow Covid-19 regulations.

The Cabinet’s Covid-19 sub-committee agreed last Friday night to push ahead with plans to introduce fines for non-compliance with coronavirus-related rules.

The Departments of Health and Justice are set to begin work on the necessary legislation, with speculation...

