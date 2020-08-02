Sunday August 2, 2020
Staggering into controversy over PUP travel clampdown

Poor communication within the coalition has been highlighted by the clumsy efforts to introduce, and then justify, the withdrawal of support payments from those taking a holiday abroad

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
2nd August, 2020
Dublin Airport: checks at the facility since March have led to 2,000 people having their Covid relief payment cut. Picture: Collins

Around the beginning of July, staff in the Irish National Organisation of the Unemployed (INOU) began hearing rumours that a new memo was being circulated around the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The memo, from what they could tell, appeared to advise departmental officials that if any recipients of the €350 a week Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) asked about leaving the country they should be encouraged not to do so.

“We had heard...

