Spending splurge replaces austerity after lessons from banking crash

Austerity is dead, long live economic stimulus.

Having learned the harsh lesson from the banking crash that cutbacks only serve to further slow an ailing economy, the government has opened the tap on public spending in a bid to maintain economic activity through the twin challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit.

Warning that the spending needs to deliver results, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath have announced €17.4 billion in extra...