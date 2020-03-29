Some 2,000 undocumented migrants paid €350 fee to stay here

More than 2,000 undocumented migrants have been granted permission to stay under a special government scheme.
The figure mainly involves former English language school students who had stayed on working in jobs here after their visas expired.
They were granted permission to stay here after paying a €350 fee and being subjected to Garda vetting. They were also allowed to get permission to remain for children and other family members who were already living here.
