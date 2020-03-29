Soc Dems happy to sit it out

The Green Party’s decision to rule itself out of government formation talks has got all the attention. But why have the Social Democrats been given a free pass in the middle of an unprecedented national crisis?
The party’s Dáil numbers have trebled from two TDs to six TDs. It has two very capable co-leaders in Roisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy. Yet, since the election, they have displayed no enthusiasm for going into government...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team