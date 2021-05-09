Smyth plans to introduce digital driving licences
We could soon be able to store our permits on our smartphones, according to the Minister of State for eGovernment
Digital driving licences could be made available as part of efforts to take advantage of the number of citizens using online government services.
Ossian Smyth, the Minister of State for eGovernment, said he hopes to offer driving licences on smartphones.
Almost one million people have signed up for accounts with the MyGovID system since the Covid-19 pandemic began last March, meaning there are now 2.6 million people using the service.
