Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Sixty-six per cent of people polled willing to take AstraZeneca vaccine

Red C poll also shows that 67 per cent of people think the government is not doing a good job in handling the vaccine rollout

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
28th March, 2021
Sixty-six per cent of people polled willing to take AstraZeneca vaccine
Dr Kelly Hanlon at the vaccination centre in the Helix in Dublin Pic: RollingNews.ie

Around two-thirds of voters are willing to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was given the all clear by the European Medicines Agency, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

The rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine was paused here earlier this month due to concerns that it could be linked to blood clots. It was subsequently given the all clear by the European Medicines Agency, and this poll shows that 66...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Brandon Lewis, last year wrote to the Department of Foreign Affairs saying he was “delighted” to invite a senior official to sit on the Northern Ireland Centenary Forum

Coveney turns down British offer to nominate official to help plan Northern Ireland’s centenary celebrations

Home Aiden Corkery 1 hour ago
Even though she does not have the party’s official backing, Hazel Chu managed to secure the nine Oireachtas nominations

Martin asks Green Party senators to withdraw motion of no confidence in Hazel Chu

Home Aiden Corkery 1 hour ago
Dualta Ó Broin, the head of public policy at Facebook Ireland

Electoral reform bill could put Ireland on collision course with EU, Facebook to warn

Home Donal MacNamee 1 hour ago
Fianna Fáil’s poll rating is down by two points to 11 per cent in a result that is likely to cause further unease among backbenchers and put more pressure on Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach and party leader.

Fianna Fáil’s support drops to 11% in latest Red C poll

Home Michael Brennan 5 hours ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1